The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Blade Runner

We all know Harrison Ford's biggest roles are a certain captain of the Millennium Falcon and an adventuring archeologist with a talent for narrowly avoiding death. But the role right after those has got to be the Blade Runner known as Deckard. Tasked with hunting down and eliminating rogue replicants, Deckard was the protagonist of Ridley Scott's seminal 1982 effort and may or may not have been a replicant himself, depending on which of the multiple endings to "Blade Runner" you consider authentic.

Before playing Deckard, Ford appeared as Han Solo in two "Star Wars" movies and reprised the role in three more after "Blade Runner" — though he wasn't all that happy about it, apparently. Otherwise, in a career as prolific and varied as Ford's, it's hard to pack his highlights into a couple paragraphs. Whether it's his tenure as Dr. Henry Jones Jr., or his ongoing status as one of the great action movie stars, Ford has created an enviable on-screen legacy and long since cemented his standing as a true megastar. Standouts that aren't Indiana Jones or Star Wars movies include 1993's "The Fugitive," 1997's "Air Force One," and who could forget 2011's "Cowboys & Aliens"? He also returned as Deckard for Denis Villeneuve's legacy sequel, 2017's "Blade Runner 2049."

But perhaps the most impressive thing about the now-81-year-old is that he's still going strong. In 2023, not only did he star in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," he also found time to play up his comedic chops in Apple TV+'s "Shrinking" while also playing the lead in "Yellowstone" prequel series "1923." With that in mind, if I didn't know better, I'd wager that Ford himself is a replicant.