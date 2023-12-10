How Futurama Got Back At Leonardo DiCaprio For Turning Down A Titanic Cameo

"Futurama" may be set in the 31st century, but a lot of its humor relies on the pop culture of the 20th and 21st. As early as episode 10, "A Flight to Remember" (the season 2 premiere going by broadcast order), "Futurama" was parodying contemporary movies: in this case, "Titanic," then the highest-grossing film of all time. The episode's title comes from another movie about the 1912 ship sinking, "A Night to Remember."

The Planet Express crew takes a vacation on the Titanic; this one is a spaceship rather than an ocean cruiser (though it looks the same, just with "Star Trek" like nacelles at the rear). On board, Bender romances the Countess de la Roca, a robot who looks suspiciously like Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet). Amy's parents are also on the cruise, while Zapp Brannigan is the ship's captain. So, both Amy and Leela rope Fry into pretending to be their respective boyfriend to get the elder Wongs and Zapp, respectively, off their backs (it doesn't take much convincing for Fry). Speaking of Zapp, this Titanic only crashes because he alters the ship's course too close to a black hole.

In the episode's commentary track, co-creator Matt Groening revealed that they wanted Leonardo DiCaprio to cameo as himself in the episode (in "Futurama," celebrities and historical figures' still-living heads are preserved in jars). DiCaprio declined, apparently too busy, but his likeness still appears in "A Flight to Remember" — and it's not a flattering cameo.