Interplanetary War Breaks Out In The Halo Season 2 Trailer

"Halo" is a blockbuster video game franchise if there ever was one, so it's surprising that the TV adaptation met such a muted response when it premiered on Paramount+ on March 24, 2022. Despite debuting to apparently historic numbers on Paramount+ (apparently because streaming platforms like Paramount+ don't release their actual numbers before making proclamations such as these), /Film's Jeremy Mathai found "Halo" season 1 to be a slow start, but not devoid of promise. The series was renewed for a season 2 right out of the gate, however, and the first look trailer was just screened for attendees at this year's CCPX 2023.

Set in the 26th century, "Halo" follows humanity in a war for survival with the Covenant, an alliance of alien conquerors who fanatically worship the extinct Forerunners. Humanity's greatest weapons are the Spartans, cyborg super-soldiers trained from childhood. One of their numbers is the series' protagonist: Master Chief John-117, played by Pablo Schreiber ("Den of Thieves"). The first shot of this trailer is a close-up of his unmasked face.

"Halo" season 2 retains the cast of season 1 but with new showrunners behind the scenes; will this shake-up result in a stronger sophomore season? We'll find out soon.