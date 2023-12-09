Where To Watch DUST Sci-Fi Short Films For Free

Here at /Film, we have talked quite a bit about how much we love genre-specific streaming services like Shudder or ALTER, but does such a platform exist for fans of science fiction? Sure, there's always the Syfy channel on cable, but with so many people cutting cords and pivoting exclusively to streaming, you may be wondering where to find new and unique sci-fi stories. Well, may we interest you in DUST? A sister site of ALTER, DUST comes from the folks at Gunpowder and Sky, the independent studio behind hits like "Summer of 84," "Tragedy Girls," "Her Smell," "Hearts Beat Loud," "Call Me Miss Cleo," and "Kobe Bryant's Dear Basketball."

A hub for the very best in sci-fi short films, DUST also has a live linear channel constantly playing from their selection of shorts, so if you don't feel like wading through the selections, you can let the service choose for you. According to their official website, the goal of DUST is to create "a thriving community of storytellers, working together to present thought-provoking science fiction stories from filmmakers, writers, and creators across the globe." In addition to their short film library, they boast sci-fi series and immersive podcasts. If this sounds like the kind of streaming channel that interests you, DUST is an OTT ("over-the-top") streaming channel available on YouTube and Facebook, and it also operates on the free streaming TV channel "Alien Nation" available on The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, Sling TV Freestream, LG Channels, Tubi, Freevee, Vizio Watchfree+, Xumo, and Redbox.

And it's all free to you, the viewer!