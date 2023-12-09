Where To Watch DUST Sci-Fi Short Films For Free
Here at /Film, we have talked quite a bit about how much we love genre-specific streaming services like Shudder or ALTER, but does such a platform exist for fans of science fiction? Sure, there's always the Syfy channel on cable, but with so many people cutting cords and pivoting exclusively to streaming, you may be wondering where to find new and unique sci-fi stories. Well, may we interest you in DUST? A sister site of ALTER, DUST comes from the folks at Gunpowder and Sky, the independent studio behind hits like "Summer of 84," "Tragedy Girls," "Her Smell," "Hearts Beat Loud," "Call Me Miss Cleo," and "Kobe Bryant's Dear Basketball."
A hub for the very best in sci-fi short films, DUST also has a live linear channel constantly playing from their selection of shorts, so if you don't feel like wading through the selections, you can let the service choose for you. According to their official website, the goal of DUST is to create "a thriving community of storytellers, working together to present thought-provoking science fiction stories from filmmakers, writers, and creators across the globe." In addition to their short film library, they boast sci-fi series and immersive podcasts. If this sounds like the kind of streaming channel that interests you, DUST is an OTT ("over-the-top") streaming channel available on YouTube and Facebook, and it also operates on the free streaming TV channel "Alien Nation" available on The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, Sling TV Freestream, LG Channels, Tubi, Freevee, Vizio Watchfree+, Xumo, and Redbox.
And it's all free to you, the viewer!
Some of the best short films to watch on DUST
Okay, so you've got DUST and you're ready to check out the service but there are so many films to choose from and you don't know where to begin. Fortunately, I've compiled a small list of shorts you need to check out on the platform.
The first is "Occupant" by Peter Cilella, who you may know as one of the lead actors in "Resolution," an early feature from Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead of "Loki," "Moon Knight," and "The Endless" fame. The dynamic duo served as producers, and the short and tells the tale of a man who is unexpectedly replaced by an alien replica of himself. It's a little under five minutes and packs a hell of a sci-fi punch.
Before she was She-Hulk but after her turn on "Orphan Black," Tatiana Maslany appeared in "Souls of Totality" by Richard Raymond. Set during an event called the Great American Eclipse, the short is a touching examination of the things we sacrifice for love. The film has been so popular on the platform, DUST also has a mini-doc about the making of the short film as supplemental viewing material.
But the most popular short on DUST is "Nano" by Mike Manning. The film runs less than 15 minutes and is set in the future where nanotechnology injected into the bloodstream can sync with computer apps and augment a person's genomes. When a new law is set to roll out that would mandate the nanotech's use, a hacktivist group fights back. It's a smart, compelling, cyberpunk noir that a studio would be wise to snatch up for a feature film adaptation.
For more information about DUST, check out their website here or start watching today on YouTube.