Rod Serling Was Completely Unprepared For The Twilight Zone's First Emmy Win

When Rod Serling won an Emmy for "Outstanding Achievement in Drama" for "The Twilight Zone" in 1960, he was completely taken aback by this well-deserved win. Serling had previously earned several Emmy nominations for the show, having also won two Emmys for "Patterns" and "The Comedian" under the "Best Teleplay Writing" category. However, the writer-producer had good reason to believe that he would not be winning this particular award — he was up against the likes of James Costigan, and his adaptation of "The Turn of the Screw," alongside Loring Mandel, whose "Project Immortality" also emerged as a worthy contender. Costigan's adaptation was especially deemed deserving, as its screenplay was entirely built on visceral suspense, with a brilliant Ingrid Bergman belting out a chilling, memorable performance.

Per Marc Scott Zicree's "The Twilight Zone Companion," Serling was completely unprepared for the win, to the point that he didn't even bother shaving before the broadcast. Satisfied with being just another nominee clapping happily for his colleagues, Serling seemed delightfully surprised when his name was announced, walking with a sweetly awkward cadence as he accepted the award and delivered this succinct speech: "I don't know how deserving I am but I do know how grateful. Thank you so very much."

While Serling's win was a surprise for the screenwriter himself, it was completely deserved. Having worked on the majority of the episodes for "The Twilight Zone" while juggling the responsibility of opening and closing every entry with his signature brand of gripping narration, Serling had poured everything into creating a series that dipped its toes into the realm of otherworldly mysteries. Here's why "The Twilight Zone" still endures.