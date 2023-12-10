Rachel Dratch's Frasier Appearance Came With An Unfortunate Acting Credit

Rachel Dratch used to be the ultimate "Oh, her!" comedian — the type of face and voice you'd always recognize, but whose name you might forget. Well, that didn't last long, because she was so memorable in tiny parts like "Southern Woman" ("Martin & Orloff") and "Female MC" ("Winter Passing") at the outset of her career that she quickly grew into a beloved household name.

We know and love her now for her long tenure on "Saturday Night Live," where she helped create enduring characters like Debbie Downer, and in memorable roles in films like "Sisters," "Click," and "Just Go With It." Since she made her screen debut, Dratch has amassed an enormous 125 screen credits, and that's just counting individual projects, not episodes of TV, which would stretch into the multiple hundreds.

Those early years, where she was fighting for recognition with ounce inch of her comedic prowess, are well worth revisiting. One single episode stint on "Frasier," in a scene that lasts no more than a couple minutes, is a prime example. In the season 11 episode "Match Game," Frasier (Kelsey Grammer), deep in the valley a romantic nadir (when he is not), stumbles across Charlotte Connor (Laura Linney), a matchmaker. She convinces him to let her set him up on a series of blind dates — for the reasonable fee of $10,000, that is. Each date proves to be a bigger disaster than the last, with the actresses portraying Dr. Crane's suitors earning hilariously abject credits. Dratch's has no competitors for the worst.