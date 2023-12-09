How Chewbacca Changed The Way Star Wars Rebels Wrote Zeb

Filoni said he needed to separate Zeb from Chewie. They are both large, alien, complaining-yet-loyal companions in the crew, and it would be easy to make them too similar. Filoni said:

"[Y]ou look at Chewie and you say, 'Well, how can we differ from Chewie?' It's not just the fact that he's a purple stripy thing. He has a whole way of talking and walking that make him a unique character. Plus, his motivation is totally different than Chewie. Chewie seems to be along for the ride with Han because he owed Han. You get that he really cares about Han, but there's all those wonderful theories that Chewie knew all along about the Rebellion because he knew Yoda."

I differ on Chewie being there simply because he owed Han. That may be why it started, but Chewbacca demonstrated his deep love for Han and his friends so many times, I don't believe obligation is all it is. Plus ... you guys, he was upset that Han didn't have his coat and would be cold in "The Force Awakens." They're an old married couple now. Filoni continued:

"Those [reasons] are really mind-blowing if you get into them, that Obi-Wan knew to talk to Chewie because he'd been in contact with him all along, and now was the time. That's kind of brain-melt stuff going on. I don't know how true any of that is, but ... Zeb is definitely different from that. He doesn't really owe anybody anything. He's a part of this for his own personal reasons."

Zeb saw his people decimated by the Empire, so he certainly does have good reasons. He's not Chewie by a long shot, wonderful as they both are.

"Star Wars Rebels" is streaming on Disney+.