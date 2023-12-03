Adam Sandler's Leo May Be A Netflix Success, But His First Animated Feature Bombed

The week of Thanksgiving is always a major one for moviegoers, and these days, that holds true for streaming too. Netflix typically offers up a new movie that becomes an instant hit among subscribers, and this year it was the animated Adam Sandler film "Leo." If you haven't seen the ads for "Leo," it's a musical coming-of-age comedy about an old lizard (Sandler) who becomes a mentor to fifth graders after they discover the class pet can talk. It's more likely that you have already seen this movie, though, as Netflix reports that 34.6 million people tuned in to watch it during the week of November 20th to 27, 2023.

Streamers' self-reported data is notoriously less-than-transparent, but an animated kids' movie doing huge numbers during a long weekend is a no-brainer. "Leo" also actually looks good; the smooth animation is closer to Dreamworks or Pixar style than typical Netflix fare, and Sandler reigns in his penchant for annoying voices and gross humor to deliver a story that's quite sweet. In his review, /Film's Josh Spiegel called "Leo" "very cute" and "charming," noting that it's surprisingly more low-key in its comedic energy than Sandler's popular "Hotel Transylvania" series.

Between the success of "Leo" and the box office bona fides of the "Hotel Transylvania" movies — the third of which is the highest-grossing movie of Sandler's career with a $528 million global haul — it's safe to say that Sandler's got a knack for animated fare. This is a statement that would shock anyone who's been following his career since its early days, though, as he's also still responsible for one of the most-hated animated films of all time.