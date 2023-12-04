The Time An Image From A Netflix Film Was Mistaken As Real Auto-Theft

Once upon a time, there was a virtual gathering place where minds from all walks of life would congregate together to share ideas, memes, opinions, (an unflinching amount of vitriol), and breaking news without the filter of a corporate owner. There were even little distinctive markings so members could differentiate between a random person screaming into the void and an authenticated, certified professional.

And then, tragedy struck. A wealthy albeit embarrassingly insecure wannabe leader purchased the gathering place to turn it into a personal praise circle, dismantling the culture that was working well, and replacing it with chaos. Suddenly, it became much more difficult to determine whether or not something being shouted in the gathering place was based in fact or just the unfiltered thoughts of blabbering fools. This is precisely why in 2022, people mistakenly took a scene from the Netflix film "Athena" as an act of political unrest.

Directed by Romain Gavras, "Athena" is a modern war epic about how the tragic killing of a young boy sparks a conflict in a French suburb, with the boy's older brother desperately looking for answers. A film constructed primarily from single-take sequences, the impressive opening scene was chosen as one of /Film's Best Movie Moments of 2022. It's a harrowing scene of the start of a riot, a community in turmoil once it's been made known that the young boy died as a result of excessive, racist police brutality. As such, "Athena" is filled with politically charged imagery, including a scene where protesters steal a police video.

So of course, racist clowns shared it on social media and claimed it was happening for real. And without verified fact-checking, went viral.