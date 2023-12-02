The Unmade Sci-Fi Series That Landed Netflix In Load Of Unwanted Trouble

In 2013, filmmaker Carl Erik Rinsch made a minor ripple with his FX-laden Keanu Reeves vehicle "47 Ronin." The actual story of the 47 Ronin comes from an incident in actual Japanese history in 1703, but has since been adapted thousands of times — often under the name of the Chushingura — becoming one of the most famous stories in Japanese history. Rinsch's film, however, added monsters and dragons to the story, transforming it into a typical fantasy blockbuster rather than a proper historical epic. "47 Ronin" only made $151 million worldwide on a reported $175 million budget.

It was enough, however, for Rinsch and his wife, Gabriela Rosés Bentancor, to court Netflix about their dream project, a sci-fi TV series called "Conquest." In 2018, when streaming services were booming in earnest and the Streaming Wars were getting into full swing, Rinsch felt the time was right to pitch his new idea. According to a new report in the New York Times, "Conquest" was to take place in a future world where humanity had created a species of artificially intelligent robots called the Organic Intellect, constructed to help the Earth with its many humanitarian crises.

Rinsch and Rosés were able to secure enough funding for several short episodes of "Conquest" that would serve as, essentially, a demo reel for Netflix. They needed to ask Reeves for additional funding to complete this reel. With their shorts completed, Rinsch and Rosés were given $61.2 million to complete the show. Rinsch was able to start shooting right away.

According to the Times, however, "Conquest" quickly began to fall apart, largely because Rinsch himself was behaving erratically on set and taking buckets of drugs.

Things got worse from there.