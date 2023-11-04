Is 47 Ronin 2 With Keanu Reeves Still Happening? Actually, The Sequel Was Already Released

Keanu Reeves has been at the forefront of some of cinema's most important franchises, including "The Matrix" and "John Wick." Even one of his biggest bombs has, against all odds, also become a franchise. Reeves starred in Universal's tremendously expensive blockbuster "47 Ronin" back in 2013. It was a major flop at the time and actually hurt the actor's career a bit. But nearly a full decade later, everything came full circle, and a sequel to that flop was released. Yes, was! As in, it already came out ... last year.

"Blade of the 47 Ronin" is a sequel to the movie in question, and debuted in 2022. One would be forgiven for not realizing it, as it wasn't quite as big as the original, to put it mildly. Unfortunately, Reeves didn't return for the follow-up, but for those who enjoyed that film, there is a sequel out there you can watch right now. So, who does star in the "47 Ronin" sequel? Why did it take so long for one to happen in the first place? What's the movie about? We're going to go over all of that and more. Let's get into it.