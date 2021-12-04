47 Ronin Sequel Starring Mark Dacascos And Anna Akana Has Started Filming

In 2013, Variety listed "47 Ronin" as one of Hollywood's biggest box office bombs of the year. The film was the last Keanu Reeves vehicle to hit before "John Wick," which birthed a new action franchise and helped bring about a career resurgence for the actor. You might not think of "47 Ronin" as a franchise in the way of "John Wick" or "The Matrix," both of which have four-quels starring Reeves in the pipeline. However, "47 Ronin" does have a sequel on the way, headlined by one of Reeves' co-stars from "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum."

According to Collider, production on a "47 Ronin" sequel from Universal 1440 Entertainment is now underway in Budapest. The film stars Anna Akana ("Let It Snow," "Jupiter's Legacy") and Mark Dacascos, the latter of whom played Zero, the sushi chef and assassin in "Parabellum." Interestingly, this new film will reportedly make a "three-hundred-year time-jump" and "tell the story of a modern-day world in which samurai clans now exist in complete secrecy."

John Swetnam, Aimee Garcia, and A.J. Mendez penned the script for the sequel and Ron Yuan is directing. Glenn Ross, the general manager and executive vice president of Universal 1440, had this to say about it (full quote via ScreenRant):