One M*A*S*H Scene Was So Funny It Had To Be Filmed Almost 20 Times

The old saw that holds "drama is easy, comedy is hard" typically refers to the fact that it is extremely difficult to actually be funny. Obviously, engaging an audience on stage or through a theater/television screen is a challenge regardless of the genre, but there's a particular skill to getting a laugh (i.e. timing) that some people simply don't possess.

And some actors are so skilled at this craft that their co-stars occasionally have a hard time keeping it together in the moment.

There are loads of stories out there about actors who were just so effortlessly funny that cast and crew members had a hard time holding it together while shooting a scene. It should come as no surprise that Robin Williams was especially adept at this. Directors aren't always as amused as everyone else, as it's their job to make sure they get at least one usable take and move on to the next shot. This is how you make days and keep from going over budget. But some things simply can't be helped, as Larry Gelbart, Gary Burghoff, Harry Morgan and McLean Stevenson learned during the third season of "M*A*S*H."