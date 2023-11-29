Cool Stuff: NECA's New RoboCop Action Figure Recreates Alex Murphy's Gruesome Demise
In a world where detailed action figures have become commonplace, NECA still stands out by making the type of action figures that no one else is giving the same amount of attention to. Whether it's the ongoing "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" line that is squarely focused on the original movies from the 1990s or the ever-expanding roster of action figures based on hit horror movies, from Universal Monsters to the "Halloween" franchise. One other beloved franchise from the past that keeps getting the cool collectible treatment every now and then is "RoboCop," the brutally satiric action film from director Paul Verhoeven, and the latest addition to the line-up is easily the most sadistic.
NECA's latest "RoboCop" figure doesn't provide yet another version of the titular cyborg law enforcer played by Peter Weller. Instead, it gives us the fully human form of Alex Murphy, as he experiences the brutal, lethal attack by a gang of criminals, ultimately resulting in him becoming RoboCop. With Weller's likeness and an array of gruesome accessories, fans can recreate the moment when Alex Murphy is riddled with bullets and loses one of his limbs, complete with some gnarly blood-splattered accessories. Get a closer look below!
'Well, give the man a hand!'
For the fan who doesn't want to have a bloody action figure lying around to terrify any children who might stumble upon the brutalized body of Alex Murphy, you can simply have him suited up for duty as an average police officer. But as you can see in the pictures provided, you'll have a lot more fun recreating the mutilated Murphy.
The figure comes with an interchangeable battle-damaged bulletproof vest, battle-damaged right arm, battle-damaged hand, two sidearms that fit in a holster, extra hands, and three interchangeable heads (helmeted, unhelmeted, and screaming) with the likeness of Peter Weller. The figure will go perfectly alongside the previously released Ultimate RoboCop figure from NECA, as well as the battle-damaged RoboCop, who comes with a swiveling chair and monitors. There's even an ED-209 figure for RoboCop to battle. All come with cool accessories and are highly articulated and detailed.
NECA's Ultimate Alex Murphy figure from "RoboCop" is listed at Target for $34.99, which has a designated section for NECA toys in stores, but it appears to be sold out online. So you'll have to keep an eye out in stores or keep checking back for restocks or scour the secondary market to see if you can snag one.