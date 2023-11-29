Cool Stuff: NECA's New RoboCop Action Figure Recreates Alex Murphy's Gruesome Demise

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In a world where detailed action figures have become commonplace, NECA still stands out by making the type of action figures that no one else is giving the same amount of attention to. Whether it's the ongoing "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" line that is squarely focused on the original movies from the 1990s or the ever-expanding roster of action figures based on hit horror movies, from Universal Monsters to the "Halloween" franchise. One other beloved franchise from the past that keeps getting the cool collectible treatment every now and then is "RoboCop," the brutally satiric action film from director Paul Verhoeven, and the latest addition to the line-up is easily the most sadistic.

NECA

NECA's latest "RoboCop" figure doesn't provide yet another version of the titular cyborg law enforcer played by Peter Weller. Instead, it gives us the fully human form of Alex Murphy, as he experiences the brutal, lethal attack by a gang of criminals, ultimately resulting in him becoming RoboCop. With Weller's likeness and an array of gruesome accessories, fans can recreate the moment when Alex Murphy is riddled with bullets and loses one of his limbs, complete with some gnarly blood-splattered accessories. Get a closer look below!