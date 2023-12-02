Babygirl - Cast, Plot, Producers And More Info

The erotic thriller is back, and you'd have to be a prudish killjoy to lament its return.

The subgenre has its roots in the pre-code movies of the 1920s, and '30s, and films noir of the '40s and '50s, but the formula as it exists today was codified in 1980 with Paul Schrader's "American Gigolo" and, most vitally, Brian De Palma's "Dressed to Kill" (you can make a case for William Friedkin's "Cruising" as an influence, but I belong to the camp that believes its depiction of queer sensuality is weaponized for shock value). And thanks to Karina Longworth's deep dive into best and worst of the subgenre via her indispensable podcast "You Must Remember This," younger viewers who weren't there for the '80s and '90s heyday are now revisiting the stylish highs and Skinemax lows of films in which people occasionally take a break from screwing to commit a string of murders (or investigate said murders with alarming aloofness).

As movies (especially studio productions) got progressively less sexy throughout the 2000s, the erotic thriller lost its appeal to directors. This ebb was partially attributable to critics' knee-jerk dismissal of any film that got a little too swoony; when a filmmaker of Jane Campion's stature gets panned for something as adventurously sexy as "In the Cut," why bother?

Fortunately, critics have come around on the subgenre, possibly because the new practitioners are taking a more intellectual approach. Chloe Domont's "Fair Play" and Zachary Wigon's "Sanctuary" are cleverly plotted thrillers that arouse by teasing. So I'm curious to see what Halina Reijn does with her forthcoming erotic thriller "Babygirl." The "Bodies Bodies Bodies" director has gone old-school sexy with the casting, but she strikes me as more of a satirist. What should we expect from her third feature? Here's what we know thus far.