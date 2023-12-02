Babygirl - Cast, Plot, Producers And More Info
The erotic thriller is back, and you'd have to be a prudish killjoy to lament its return.
The subgenre has its roots in the pre-code movies of the 1920s, and '30s, and films noir of the '40s and '50s, but the formula as it exists today was codified in 1980 with Paul Schrader's "American Gigolo" and, most vitally, Brian De Palma's "Dressed to Kill" (you can make a case for William Friedkin's "Cruising" as an influence, but I belong to the camp that believes its depiction of queer sensuality is weaponized for shock value). And thanks to Karina Longworth's deep dive into best and worst of the subgenre via her indispensable podcast "You Must Remember This," younger viewers who weren't there for the '80s and '90s heyday are now revisiting the stylish highs and Skinemax lows of films in which people occasionally take a break from screwing to commit a string of murders (or investigate said murders with alarming aloofness).
As movies (especially studio productions) got progressively less sexy throughout the 2000s, the erotic thriller lost its appeal to directors. This ebb was partially attributable to critics' knee-jerk dismissal of any film that got a little too swoony; when a filmmaker of Jane Campion's stature gets panned for something as adventurously sexy as "In the Cut," why bother?
Fortunately, critics have come around on the subgenre, possibly because the new practitioners are taking a more intellectual approach. Chloe Domont's "Fair Play" and Zachary Wigon's "Sanctuary" are cleverly plotted thrillers that arouse by teasing. So I'm curious to see what Halina Reijn does with her forthcoming erotic thriller "Babygirl." The "Bodies Bodies Bodies" director has gone old-school sexy with the casting, but she strikes me as more of a satirist. What should we expect from her third feature? Here's what we know thus far.
When does Babygirl premiere?
"Babygirl" is scheduled to commence principal photography in December 2023 in New York, so all we can do is speculate. Given the high-profile cast (particularly Nicole Kidman and Antonio Banderas), it's highly probable that Rijn's thriller will end up premiering at one of the major film festivals in 2024. Could she finish in time to submit the movie to the Cannes Film Festival in May? If production goes smoothly, she could absolutely have a screenable cut ready by then (and the celeb-happy fest would love to have Kidman and Banderas walking its red carpet). Heck, Steven Soderbergh could have two movies locked by then.
Most likely, awards-hungry A24 will take its time and hold "Babygirl" for the prestigious late summer/early fall trio of the Venice Film Fest, the Toronto International Film Fest and the New York Film Festival, which means moviegoers could expect to see it in theaters/on streaming as soon as mid-September.
What are the plot details of Babygirl?
According to Variety, the film "examines power dynamics and sexuality in the workplace" (which Domont's "Fair Play" did as well). The narrative centers on a powerful CEO (Kidman) who pursues a sexual relationship with a young male intern (Harris Dickinson). It sounds as though both characters are wily operators, so perhaps Reijn could deliver a non-risible version of Barry Levinson's "Disclosure" (the ridiculousness of which derived directly from author Michael Crichton). There's also some marital infidelity involved, which could allow Reijn to riff on one of the most successful erotic thrillers of all time, Adrian Lyne's "Fatal Attraction."
I just hope Reijn is as gleeful with the bloodletting here as she was with "Bodies Bodies Bodies." Wanton violence isn't a necessity for a classic erotic thriller, but I like 'em lurid, so it'd be a blast to see Reijn indulge her inner De Palma.
Who is in the cast of Babygirl?
We know Kidman will play the CEO, and that Dickinson (who was sensational in Ruben Östlund's "Triangle of Sadness" and just as good in Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij's streaming series "A Murder at the End of the World") will co-star as the object of her unfaithful affection. Banderas is set to portray Kidman's husband – which is amusing because, early in his career, he would've been at or near the top of the casting wishlist for the young hunk.
Sophie Wilde, who broke out as the tormented protagonist of this summer's sleeper horror hit "Talk to Me," has been cast as Kidman's observant assistant (good potential for blackmail there), while French acting legend Jean Reno of "Leon" and so much more, is onboard as an executive rival of Kidman's. This is a killer ensemble, which speaks well to the quality of the screenplay.
Who is the director of Babygirl?
Long before she became a filmmaker, Halina Reijn carved out a prolific career as one of the Netherlands' most celebrated actors. She studied at the prestigious Maastricht Academy of Dramatic Arts, and has worked steadily in theater, film, and television for 30 years. Movie-wise, she's probably best known to American audiences as the hissably venal Ronnie in Paul Verhoeven's World War II action-drama "Black Book" and as Margarethe von Oven, the real-life Nazi secretary who aided in the failed plot to kill Adolf Hitler, in Bryan Singer's "Valkyrie."
Reijn made her feature filmmaking debut with 2019's "Instinct," a disturbing drama about a therapist (Carice van Outen) who falls for a jailed serial rapist (Marwan Kenzari) in her care. She also served as a writer and producer on the Dutch television series "Red Light" (on which she also co-starred) before trying her luck in the United States with the pitch-dark satire "Bodies Bodies Bodies" for A24.
A24 is known for cultivating directors with non-studio tastes (like Ari Aster), and, if she knocks out another critical/commercial hit with "Babygirl," it's likely she'll be a member of the company's filmmaking stable for a long time to come.
Who are the writers and producers of Babygirl?
For now, it appears that "Babygirl" will represent Reijn's first solo screenwriting credit (she co-wrote "Instinct" with Esther Gerristen, and worked from Sarah DeLappe's ingenious script on "Bodies Bodies Bodies"). Two films is a small sample size, but, thus far, it's fair to conclude that Reijn is a fan of relentlessly dark material.
Founded in 2012 by Daniel Katz, David Fenkel and John Hodges, A24 has established itself as the leading producer and distributor of off-Hollywood movies. If not for them, non-commercial maestros like Aster, Noah Baumbach, and Kelly Reichardt would have a much harder time getting their films financed and released. As a result, the company has acquired a fervent cult following among cinephiles who cannot subsist on franchise pap alone. A24 won its second Best Picture Oscar with Daniels' "Everything Everywhere All at Once (its first being Barry Jenkins' "Moonlight"), and, if Reijn delivers the goods, the studio will no doubt mount an aggressive Oscar campaign for "Babygirl."
Has Babygirl released a trailer?
Reijn's movie hasn't started principal photography yet, so no. While there have been instances of teasers hitting theaters before a frame of film has been shot, that's typically done for highly anticipated sequels. And this can be a treacherous undertaking, especially if you pull an "Alien 3" and wind up making a movie that's completely different from the one you initially sold. So don't expect a trailer for "Babygirl" until summer 2024 at the earliest.
What is Babygirl rated?
Judging from her first two movies, it's fair to assume that "Babygirl" will be another rough, R-rated ride from Reijn. I, however, am pulling for an ultra-steamy, boundary-flouting erotic thriller that snares an "NC-17" from the MPA. And if A24 is the uncompromising company it purports to be, it'll back Reijn all the way (as Universal once did with Philip Kaufman over 30 years ago with "Henry & June"), should this come to fruition. Let this ultra-talented transgressor cook.