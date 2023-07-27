Talk To Me Ending Explained: My Handshake Brings All The Souls To The Yard

This article contains spoilers for "Talk to Me."

Loss and grief bring a lot of changes to one's life, more than it may initially appear. It's a personal, grim reminder of the final destination that awaits us all, a full-on wake-up call that it can and will happen to you. As much as a death by natural causes hangs over every human being, the specter of unnatural death looms even larger; not just for reasons of unfairness, but because it implies an additional amount of pain and suffering coming along with it.

Thus, it's a natural impulse for most people (and especially young people) to not so much confront their fears but to dismiss, belittle and mock them, in the hopes that they'll be sufficiently diminished. In YouTube stars Danny and Michael Philippou's debut feature, "Talk to Me," the world of the dead is treated as something to be laughed at, the ability that a mysterious ceramic hand has — allowing those who touch it to communicate with dead souls — turned into a literal party trick.

Of course, this being the horror genre, such transgression will not stand, and a handful of Australian teens learn this the hard way. While the general premise of "Talk to Me" may seem predictable and by the numbers, the script by Danny Philippou and Bill Hinzman ingeniously turns the tables on the audience as much as it does the characters, hiding its insidious game within a more rudimentary narrative and leading to one of the most powerfully eerie endings in recent memory.