Mr. And Mrs. Smith TV Series – Release Date, Cast, First Look, And More Info

When news first broke that a "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" reboot would be coming to Prime Video, fans of the 2005 action romance flick were understandably skeptical. Do we really need a new version of this married spy story? Could any other version live up to the steaminess of the original, with its pretty A-list stars, snappy plot, and real-life love story unfolding behind the scenes?

As we learn more about the new "Mr. and Mrs. Smith," it turns out we needn't be worried: this version clearly isn't aiming to reboot the original. Billed as a "reimagining," the new saga is poised to make a lot of key changes to the familiar premise, stretching the plot to fit a TV show and rewriting the spies as newlyweds in an arranged marriage who are aware of one another's secret agent status from the start. The new "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" may not have Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, but it does have a whole lot of talent in front of and behind the camera. Here's everything we know about it so far: