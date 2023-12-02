Mr. And Mrs. Smith TV Series – Release Date, Cast, First Look, And More Info
When news first broke that a "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" reboot would be coming to Prime Video, fans of the 2005 action romance flick were understandably skeptical. Do we really need a new version of this married spy story? Could any other version live up to the steaminess of the original, with its pretty A-list stars, snappy plot, and real-life love story unfolding behind the scenes?
As we learn more about the new "Mr. and Mrs. Smith," it turns out we needn't be worried: this version clearly isn't aiming to reboot the original. Billed as a "reimagining," the new saga is poised to make a lot of key changes to the familiar premise, stretching the plot to fit a TV show and rewriting the spies as newlyweds in an arranged marriage who are aware of one another's secret agent status from the start. The new "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" may not have Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, but it does have a whole lot of talent in front of and behind the camera. Here's everything we know about it so far:
When does Mr. and Mrs. Smith premiere?
If you've been wondering what ever happened to the "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" reboot you heard so much about back in 2021, don't worry, it's still in the works. In fact, after its initial anticipated release window moved (a first look from back in July placed it in November), the new "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" is now firmly on the midwinter TV schedule. You can catch all eight episodes of the show's first season on February 2, 2024.
That's a Friday, so you'll be able to binge-watch the new action romance series well into the weekend if you want. The series will drop as an Amazon Original on Prime Video, which means it'll likely stay pretty exclusively with that streamer. Of course, lots of Prime Video titles end up available for purchase on Apple TV, and Amazon is trying out a syndication strategy that may allow for reruns of some shows elsewhere, but for now, it's safe to say Amazon will be the main streaming home of "Mr. and Mrs. Smith."
What are the plot details of Mr. and Mrs. Smith?
The new version of "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" will follow a completely different trajectory than the popular Pitt-Jolie movie from 2005. Instead of being about a married couple who each learn that the other is an assassin, the new story follows two assassins who are assigned to work together — under the cover of an arranged marriage. Similar plot ideas have been swirling around Hollywood since as early as 2010, and the setup sounds a bit like the plot of "The Americans," but John and Jane's story is being touted as a brand new spin on the premise of the Pitt-Jolie movie.
According to press materials, John and Jane Smith are "two lonely strangers" working under assumed identities for the same spy agency. The pair appreciate the benefits of the job, including a chance to travel the world and make tons of money, but they end up assigned to one another in a fake marriage that starts to feel all too real. The show has a sort of procedural-sounding set-up, as the official synopsis says the Smiths will "navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone." While it sounds like it'll be a globetrotting series, some of the action will likely be set in the Smith family home base — an apartment in Manhattan.
Who is in the cast of Mr. and Mrs. Smith?
Comedian, rapper, screenwriter, and "Atlanta" star and creator Donald Glover will star in the new series as secret agent John Smith (Glover also co-created this show). We don't know much about John yet, though a short first look at the show features him asking Mrs. Smith if she's ever killed anyone.
John Smith's better (or worse, it remains to be seen) half is Jane, played by "PEN15" star and co-creator Maya Erskine. Erskine is perhaps most known for her incredibly wide-ranging and wild performance as a fictionalized version of her teenage self in the coming-of-age series, but she's also appeared in shows like "Insecure," "Casual," and "Man Seeking Woman" and done voice work for titles including "Bojack Horseman" and "Scoob!" Erskine came on board the project in 2022, following the departure of Phoebe Waller-Bridge (more on that below).
The show reportedly has a star-studded recurring and guest cast slate that includes everyone from Parker Posey to John Turturro to "I Am Not Okay With This" creator Michaela Coel (for those keeping track, that's three great small-screen auteurs and counting involved in this project). "The Batman" star Paul Dano and "Narcos" alum Wagner Moura are also set to appear, per Variety.
Who are the writers and producers of Mr. and Mrs. Smith?
Here's where things get interesting. "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" was first reported as a vehicle led by Glover and "Fleabag" creator and star Waller-Bridge, and the pair were set to both co-create and star in the show ("Atlanta" and "Fargo" writer-producer Francesca Sloane is also on board as co-creator and showrunner). Fans were interested to find out what Glover and Waller-Bridge — two people responsible for two of the best shows of the past decade – would make together, but Waller-Bridge left the show just seven months later, citing "creative differences."
There's no reason to think Waller-Bridge and Glover have any beef, but The Hollywood Reporter wrote that the "amicable split" happened after sources said Waller-Bridge had "a different creative vision" for the series than her co-creator. Luckily, the show was able to recast her role with another visionary artist, Erskine, but viewers will be left wondering what would have been had Waller-Bridge stayed on.
Writing and directing credits for the eight-episode first season have yet to be revealed, but Sloane and Glover both executive produce the series, as do Stephen Glover, Anthony Katagas, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson, Yariv Milchan, Arnon Milchan, and Michael Schaefer (per Variety). "Atlanta" fans will recognize some of those names, including Glover and Murai's. The latter directed some of the best episodes of "Atlanta," "Barry," and "Station Eleven," so let's hope he'll step back behind the camera for "Mr. and Mrs. Smith."
What to watch before seeing Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Given that the new "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" is being touted as "a reimagining of the 2005 film," it's not necessary for viewers to check out Doug Liman's sexy action rom-com, but it's also not the worst idea. That movie, written by Simon Kinberg, also featured some behind-the-scenes drama that overshadowed its release, but instead of a creative partnership breaking down, the central couple — Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie — actually got together during filming.
"Mr. and Mrs. Smith" is a unique genre-blender, a movie that's equal parts playful and dangerous. The film blends together frisky sexual tension between its lead pair — also known as John and Jane, though in this version of the story they're already married — with a whole lot of action. The pair's high-stakes espionage tete-a-tete begins when they each find out the other is an operative for a competing agency, and are tasked with killing one another. It's a lot of fun, I promise.
Where to watch 2005's Mr. and Mrs. Smith
You can catch the 2005 version of "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" on Starz Channel and its streaming service now. Starz is available as a standalone cable add-on, or as an add-on for Prime Video, Apple TV, or The Roku Channel. As of publication time, the company seems to have an offer for a $3 per month subscription for the first three months.
The "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" movie is of course also available for purchase and rental on VOD. You can rent it on YouTube, DirecTV, Amazon, and all other major digital media brands for $3.99, or purchase a digital copy for $14.99.
Whether or not you choose to familiarize yourself with the Pitt and Jolie version of the story before tuning into the new "Mr. and Mrs. Smith," you can catch the reimagined TV version beginning on Friday, February 2, 2024 on Prime Video.