Ridley Scott's Napoleon Rides To A $33 Million Debut At The Thanksgiving Box Office

It looks like Apple Original Films has another potential hit on its hands. "Napoleon," Ridley Scott's historical epic led by Joaquin Phoenix, has grabbed a significant piece of the holiday weekend pie according to Variety. In fact, when it comes to the extended five-day Thanksgiving box office, "Napoleon" is currently neck-and-neck with the much more family-oriented Disney flick "Wish" in a race for second place ("The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" held on to the top spot). "Wish" is set to potentially rake in $33 million this weekend, while the outlet says "Napoleon" could stay under the $35 million mark; The Hollywood Reporter has both films on track for $32-33 million dollar weekends.

If this year's biggest hits have taught us anything, it's that there's usually more than one reason a movie comes out on top, and "Napoleon" is no exception. It's a more adult option than the weekend's other hits, it has the feel of an awards season must-watch (despite middling reviews), and there's a legendary director behind the camera. Scott's biggest movies have often been able to get butts in seats — though that's certainly not always the case ("The Last Duel," we hardly knew ye). The filmmaker's movies have grossed a combined 4.3 billion dollars over the years, with adult-oriented hits like "Gladiator," "Prometheus," "Robin Hood," and "Hannibal" each making over $300 million at the box office. His biggest hit to date, "The Martian," was PG-13, but if any director has proven again and again that grown-ups love going to the movies too, it's Scott.