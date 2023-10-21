Killers Of The Flower Moon Tops The Wolf Of Wall Street With $23 Million Opening Weekend

Hollywood's trifecta of old guard directors — Ridley Scott, Steven Spielberg, and Martin Scorsese — occupy a unique position in the modern Hollywood landscape. They have more misses than hits at the box office these days, but their names carry so much prestige that studios are still handing over big budgets anyway. After all, you never know when Spielberg is going to make another "Ready Player One," or Scott another "The Martian," or Scorsese another "Wolf of Wall Street."

Enter Scorsese's historical crime drama "Killers of the Flower Moon," which was co-financed by Paramount Pictures and Apple Original Films to the tune of a $200 million production budget. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, and Lily Gladstone, the film rode into theaters this weekend on a wave of rave reviews (92% on Rotty T's, as of this writing). Variety reports that "Killers of the Flower Moon" is currently projected to finish its opening weekend with a total of $23 million from 3,628 theaters. It grossed $9.6 million on Friday, including $2.6 million from Thursday previews.

As Variety notes, that's a bigger start than the last Scorsese movie that kicked off with a wide theatrical release: "The Wolf of Wall Street," which scored an $18.3 million debut back in 2013. However, it looks like Martin Scorsese will lose the wrestling match with Taylor Swift (now there's a mental image) as "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" is expected to remain #1 in the box office rankings over its second weekend. The record-smashing concert film grossed $5.9 million on Thursday and $10.4 million on Friday, returning to theaters after a strategic absence of showings Monday-to-Wednesday, to emphasize the "event" vibes.