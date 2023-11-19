Can Apple's Napoleon Bring Ridley Scott And Joaquin Phoenix Box Office Glory?

Ridley Scott may be 85 years old but the prolific filmmaker behind such classics as "Alien" and "Gladiator" is showing absolutely no signs of slowing down. After releasing both "House of Gucci" and "The Last Duel" in 2021, Scott is back with a new film in the form of "Napoleon." Produced by Apple Studios, the film reunites the Oscar-winning filmmaker with fellow Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker"), with the actor playing the title role as the famed French military leader. The question is, can the duo ride to box office glory on the back of this pricey historical epic?

Despite being produced by Apple, Sony Pictures is giving the movie a wide theatrical release before it eventually makes its way to Apple TV+. It will be opening during the Thanksgiving holiday giving it that oft-coveted Wednesday to Sunday stretch to make its money. Per Deadline, the film is currently tracking for a $24 million debut across the full five-day stretch. Disney's "Wish" is expected to take the top spot that weekend. Box Office Pro has the film in a similar range, with the three-day total pegged between $17 and $22 million, while they have the five-day range between $23 and $32 million.

Without getting into the complicated business of it all, that feels like it would be a win for this sort of movie in the pandemic era. Adult-skewing dramas haven't been hitting out of the park all that often over the past few years, though Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" ($949 million worldwide) has offered hope that the narrative may be changing in 2023 and beyond. Mind you, this is also just the domestic numbers. The film will be getting a substantial rollout overseas as well. The budget is pegged at around $130 million, though some have said it is closer to $200 million. Obviously, the former figure would be far more preferable.