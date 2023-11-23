The True Meaning Of Disney's Wish Is Actually Pretty Dark (And All About Disney Itself)

This article contains spoilers for "Wish."

It's been 100 years since Walt Disney created The Walt Disney Company, which first produced short silent films like "Alice's Funnies." That film starred Walt Disney himself, in live-action, showing a little girl how he created his cartoons. The strange and anthropomorphic creations came alive on the screen in front of her in that ambitious early short, and after a day of behind-the-scenes magic, she dreamed herself into the cartoon world.

The events of the next century are much too voluminous to write them all down here but needless to say, Walt Disney's company underwent many changes. Original characters like Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy helped make the studio an industry titan, and feature films like "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" and "Cinderella" cemented its box office clout. Disney's theme parks literally changed landscapes. And by the time the 100th anniversary of those original cartoons came around, the enterprise had ballooned into a gigantic corporation that owns everything from Marvel Studios to Lucasfilm to National Geographic to ESPN and far, far beyond.

In case you missed it, Disney now holds the titles to so many intellectual properties it could make your head spin. Star Wars, Indiana Jones, X-Men, Avengers, The Muppets, Mary Poppins, Planet of the Apes, Ice Age, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, The Omen, Die Hard, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Alien, Predator, The X-Files, The Simpsons, Family Guy — the list goes on and on and on.

And to celebrate those 100 years of acquiring intellectual properties to build its "Magic Kingdom," the studio released "Wish" — an animated movie about why it's evil to hoard intellectual properties and why the only moral thing the rulers of a magical kingdom can do is give them back to their original owners.