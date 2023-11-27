Star Trek: Picard's Jane Edwina Seymour Had To Be Glued Down For Her Borg Queen Scenes

The final two episodes of "Star Trek: Picard," called "Võx" and "The Last Generation" respectively, concluded the season's strangest mystery. The young Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers) had revealed on several occasions that he possessed eerie and inexplicable psychic powers. Not only could he read people's minds, but he could project his consciousness into other people's bodies and take control of them remotely. He also was inexplicably a martial arts expert and was capable of killing bad guys in ways he didn't think he was capable of.

The final explanation for his powers was perhaps a little silly. It turns out his long-lost father was Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and he inherited a Borg gene from his father. Picard, it seems, received the Borg gene from when he had been assimilated decades prior. The inherited gene gave Jack superpowers and also psychically lured him into the clutches of the insidious Borg Queen (Jane Edwina Seymour, voiced by Alice Krige), secretly hiding in the storms of Jupiter. She wanted to assimilate Picard's son and take over the Federation for reasons of villainy and perhaps revenge.

In the timeline of "Picard," the Borg seemed to be a waning presence in the galaxy, and the Borg ship, while enormous, was scantly populated. The Borg Queen, barely alive and lacking helper drones, had transformed most of her body into a mass of tubes and wiring, clearly having to take care of the ship's higher functions herself.

The Borg makeup for the scene was conceived by James McKinnon, a 13-time Emmy nominee and five-time winner. In an interview with TrekMovie, McKinnon talked about the Borg suit that Seymour had to be strapped into and its influences from Swiss surrealist H.R. Giger.