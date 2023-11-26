The Star Wars VFX Team Snuck Some Secret Spuds Into The Empire Strikes Back

Po-tay-toes. You can boil 'em, mash 'em, stick 'em in a stew, or even use them as props in the sequel to one of the most successful films of all time! There are some pretty fun stories about the creation of the special effects in the "Star Wars" franchise, and using everyday objects to become something otherworldly seems to be a big part of the SFX playbook. After all, the team in charge of the spaceships for "Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi" used chewing gum to create some of the ships at a distance, along with other items you might find in your refrigerator or closet.

In "The Making of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (Enhanced Edition)" by J. W. Rinzler, the crew members who helped bring one of the most heart-pounding scenes from "The Empire Strikes Back" to life revealed the secrets behind creating some celestial bodies out of everyone's favorite tuber. Props from movies are frequently sold off or put into storage for possible museum showings, but I'm going to say the potato props from "Empire" are no longer around. Who knows — maybe they ended up getting handed off to craft services for lunch!