Chewing Gum Solved A Tricky VFX Problem For Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi

The "Star Wars" films are well known for their impressive special effects, with beautiful matte paintings, a stunning number of miniatures and puppets, and brand-new techniques developed simply for these movies. But sometimes the budget wasn't able to cover yet another painting or miniature, and that meant that the team working on the film had to get really creative when it came to filling out the universe of "Star Wars." In Issue 67 of "Star Wars Insider," concept artist and visual effects artist Kenneth Ralston explained the secrets behind some of the biggest, most intense sequences in "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi," and they were a lot more mundane than you might think!

The making of "Return of the Jedi" was even more stressful and chaotic than the average movie because the film's creatives (including, of course, "Star Wars" creator George Lucas) had to follow up on the success of not only "A New Hope" but also "The Empire Strikes Back," leading to lots of late-night stress, edits, and re-shoots. With the budget and people's sanity stretched thin, Ralston used whatever items he had at his disposal to create special effects, and that included used chewing gum. It sounds kind of gross, but hey, whatever works!