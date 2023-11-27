Recreating Halloween's Judith Myers Tombstone Was Particularly Challenging

John Carpenter's 1978 film "Halloween" begins with a prologue in 1963 wherein a six-year-old Michael Myers (Will Sandin), with no discernible motivation, takes a knife from his family kitchen, brings it upstairs, and slays his big sister Judith (Sandy Johnson). Michael was immediately taken to a mental asylum where he didn't speak a word for 15 years. His psychiatrist Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasance) tried to reach through to Michael, aiming to discern why he might have killed his sister, but ultimately found that Michael was merely, irretrievably evil. Naturally, in 1978, Michael escaped the asylum and returned to his childhood home in Haddonfield, Illinois.

There is a notable scene wherein Dr. Loomis visits the grave of Judith Myers in 1978, only to find that the tombstone had been dug up out of the ground and stolen. The tombstone will reappear late in the film when Michael, now wearing a mask and committing multiple murders, arranges it on the bed of a victim, posing her as if she were also his deceased sister. One can only imagine the physical struggle Michael went through, lugging a massive stone slab up the stairs of a suburban home in the middle of the night. A 24" by 12" by 3" granite tombstone, a small one, weighs about 86 pounds.

That tombstone was recreated for David Gordon Green's 2018 "Halloween" sequel, also called "Halloween," and it seems that the filmmakers were not content to make the new tombstone look fake. According to Abbie Bernstein's new book "Halloween: The Official Making of Halloween, Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends," the prop Judith Myers tombstone made for the 2019 movie was not a styrofoam mockup, but a real stone slab.

Recreating the 1978 prop tombstone in actual granite proved to be massively difficult.