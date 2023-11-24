Saltburn's Director Asked Barry Keoghan Some Wild Questions When He Auditioned [Exclusive]

Emerald Fennell's new film "Saltburn" is about a lonely young college student named Oliver (Barry Keoghan) who does a small favor for a wildly handsome classmate named Felix (Jacob Elordi), who, in exchange, offers Oliver a trip to his palatial estate. While there, Oliver falls into the dark psychological hole ordinarily occupied by the morals-free idle rich. The parties get wilder and wilder, and Oliver gets pulled deeper and deeper into Felix's world.

"Saltburn" is just the latest film on Keoghan's filmography wherein he plays an intense soul or deeply weird creep. Keoghan has proven to be something of an institution in recent years, having appeared in "The Batman" (as the Joker), "The Killing of a Sacred Deer," "Dunkirk," "The Green Knight," "Eternals," and "The Banshees of Inisherin." When Keoghan appears on screen, you know that things are about to get sweaty. He is proving to be one of the more dedicated and dating actors of his generation.

Fennell certainly feels that way. "He'll burrow under your skin," she said, "and hide under your bed, and then he'll pop out." In a recent interview with /Film's own Jacob Hall, Fennell talked about working with Keoghan, his dedication to the role, and his audition process. She called him "a stealth missile" and said she insisted on grilling him closely, trying to crack into his unusual exterior to find out exactly what kind of an actor he is. Already a fan, Fennell admitted to asking some really weird questions.