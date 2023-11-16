Is Harley Quinn Getting A Season 5 On Max?

"Harley Quinn" executive producers Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern, and Dean Lorey hinted as much in their own statement, saying, "We're thrilled that the news of Harley and Ivy's continuing misadventures is finally out and we can stop telling people in secret." It sounds like this could've been belated news being held until the recent SAG-AFTRA strike ended, but regardless of the context, we're just excited for more Gotham City misadventures. If the renewal really is old news, hopefully that means season 5 will be ready sooner rather than later.

The renewal is also great news for "Harlivy" fans, who finally saw the beloved pairing of chaotic clown Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and her better half Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) settle into domestic bliss in the show's most recent season. Showrunners Schumacker and Halpern have noted previously that they're not interested in breaking Ivy and Harley up either, telling The AV Club, "Harley and Ivy will never break up in the series as long as we have a say. That's something that we never want to touch again." While no details of season 5 have been confirmed, then, it's safe to say the show won't include a Harley-Joker romantic reunion anytime soon.

In addition to season 5 of "Harley Quinn," fans also have the spinoff series "Kite Man: Hell Yeah!" to look forward to. Neither that show nor the next season of Harley's show have a release date as of yet, so keep it tuned to /Film for additional updates on that front in the future.