Thanksgiving Director Eli Roth Took Inspiration From This 1995 Horror Film [Exclusive]

There isn't a more ardent devotee to the horror genre working in Hollywood today than Eli Roth. This is especially true of 1980s horror. Born in 1972, Roth is one of many Gen Xers who raided their local video stores horror shelves, renting just about anything in the hopes they might stumble across an unexpected classic (or at least something with loads of gore).

The advent of the home video era also coincided with the rise of the slasher film craze. Film critics generally abhorred this subgenre (Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert actively crusaded against them in the '80s like Evangelical Christians decrying the Satanic influence of heavy metal music), which, for movie-mad adolescents, only made them cooler. Most of us were savvy enough even then to know we were watching trash, but when the formula worked and the kills were inventive, these flicks could be awfully satisfying (there's a reason I don't think I've ever gone a year without watching Joseph Zito's magnificent "Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter").

So I'm a little surprised that it took Roth 21 years to finally make a proper slasher movie, especially since he had the perfect premise for one when he shot the "Thanksgiving" trailer for Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez's insanely underrated 2007 double feature "Grindhouse." And when I say "premise," I mean the holiday, because sometimes all you need to build out an effective slasher is a notable date on a calendar.

And then there are the rules. There isn't a more rigidly conventional subgenre out there than the slasher flick. This doesn't mean that the director must do everything by rote. You can always subvert the conventions, or simply approach them with a degree of intelligence that respects your audience. This was Roth's M.O., and he looked to one of the most underrated (and, sadly, little-seen) slashers of the 1990s for inspiration.