The First Draft Of Futurama: Bender's Game Was Even Less Down To Earth

The plot of the 2008 "Futurama" movie "Bender's Game" is massively complicated. When the alcoholic robot Bender (John DiMaggio) tries playing "Dungeons & Dragons" for the first time, his imagination gets a little carried away and he, like Don Quixote, begins to believe that he is actually a knight errant named Titanius Anglesmith. In a fit of fantasy, Bender scoops fistfuls of dark matter into his abdominal cavity. In the world of "Futurama," dark matter is actually a solid substance pooped out by an alien species called Nibblonians, of which Nibbler (Frank Welker), Leela's (Katey Sagal) pet, is a notable leader. Dark matter is used as starship fuel.

The conversion of dark matter into starship fuel was a process discovered by the Professor (Billy West) many years before, and the process produced a pair of (essentially) magical crystals. The Professor has one of said crystals among his possessions. When the two crystals are brought together (in a grim, massive, poop-harvesting dark matter farming facility), they activate bizarre energies within the galaxy's dark matter, including the fistfuls inside of Bender. While Bender is receiving an insanity-reducing debugging at a robot asylum, the poop merges with his imagination, effectively creating a parallel universe wherein all the "Futurama" characters are transformed into Gygaxian fantasy creatures.

That was a long, long way to go just to draw Leela as a centaur and Fry (West) as a dragon. It's all very silly.

The first half of "Bender's Game" was penned by "Futurama" writer Eric Horstead, and, according to show co-creator David X. Cohen, the story was originally even more complicated than that. Cohen revealed on the "Bender's Game" commentary track, that there was also interplanetary travel in the first draft.