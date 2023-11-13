Futurama Used Bender's Game To Parody A Terrible, Forgotten Tom Hanks Movie

It took a lot of writerly sci-fi calisthenics to get there, but the events of the 2008 "Futurama" movie "Bender's Game" take place largely in a Gygaxian world of wizards, knights, centaurs, and dragons. There are no hobbits, but hobos and rabbits are doing what they can to redress their absence.

It seems that the alcoholic robot Bender (John DiMaggio) was built without an imagination, a grievous deficiency indeed when he is asked to play "Dungeons & Dragons" with his 12-year-old friends Cubert (Kath Soucie) and Dwight (Bumper Robinson). Bender eventually comes around and invents a character named Titanius Anglesmith, Fancyman of Cornwood.

Sadly, playing D&D forces Bender's newly discovered imagination into overdrive, and he soon believes that he is Titanius Anglesmith. Like Don Quixote before him, Bender now sees himself as a brave knight errant, tilting at the high-tech windmills of the 31st century. He will eventually be committed to an asylum for insane robots in an attempt to claim his old identity back. As it so happens, a high-tech super-crystal hidden in Bender's abdomen (don't ask) will magically activate and create a parallel universe where his D&D fantasy is very real.

The fact that Bender was brainwashed and driven mad by playing "Dungeons & Dragons" isn't a wild whim of the film's writers, however. It reflects a very real (and very stupid) anxiety that parents had when the game first started taking off in popularity back in the late '70s and early '80s. "Futurama" co-creator David X. Cohen, speaking on the "Bender's Game" commentary track, recalls the D&D '80s panic, specifically as how it was envisioned in an obscure 1982 TV movie called "Mazes and Monsters," starring Tom Hanks in his first leading role.

In that film, Hanks' character was driven mad by D&D.