Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Gets Ridiculously Meta In Its Fourth Episode

Heavy spoilers for "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" to follow.

Doing adaptations of work that have already been adapted into a beloved piece of media is a near-impossible task. How do you stand apart from the version audiences are so familiar with without trying to compete or tamper with that version? How do you do things differently without being unrecognizable? How do you do things similar enough without feeling like a copy?

The best new adaptations are those that reinvent the original material, those that look at what the more popular adaptation skipped or didn't do, and take the chance to explore different aspects of the source material. It's how the "Watchmen" TV show managed to be both a remake, a prequel, and a sequel to the iconic comic. Or how the live-action "One Piece" managed to tell things the anime didn't get to.

Now, the "Scott Pilgrim" comic book is getting the adaptation no one asked for, yet we needed. The anime "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" is a rare adaptation that brings back the exact same cast as the previous adaptation — the excellent live-action film by Edgar Wright — but also tells a vastly different story. What starts as a more straight adaptation of the Bryan Lee O'Malley comic quickly veers off as the show tells its own original story while still following the same beats as the comic.

And yet, there is one episode where we do get a glance at the version of the story fans had known for the past 13 years, in an episode that is hilariously meta.