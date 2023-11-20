Why Sarah Michelle Gellar Had To Get Ready For Buffy's Homecoming Episode In A Hospital

Sarah Michelle Gellar might have played a character with superhuman agility on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," but the actor is not quite as coordinated in real life. She stays in shape and is trained in martial arts, but she is also a self-proclaimed klutz. Gellar's clumsiness has caused more than one injury in her lifetime, but she was never in and out of the hospital more frequently than she was during her time on the physically (and emotionally) perilous set of her hit CW series. But she is a professional first and foremost, and she isn't one to let an injury slow her down. In fact, on a particularly busy day filming "Buffy" season 3, Gellar wouldn't even let a hospital visit get in the way of her work.

Buffy might be gifted with natural grace and athleticism, but Gellar has had to work for it. She has a brown belt in Taekwondo (per Rolling Stone), but she also suffers from significant curvature of her spine, also known as scoliosis.

"I grew up with, and I still have, major scoliosis," she told Health. "Growing up in Manhattan, you had your schoolbag, but we were so trend-conscious, nobody wanted to put a backpack on both shoulders, so almost all the girls I grew up with have it to some degree, because we all were so lopsided."

Whether because of the schoolbags or some hidden genetic reason, Gellar grew into a fairly clumsy adult.

"I'm an amazing klutz," she confessed in a 1999 interview with Conan O'Brien. "I mean, if there's a wire I'll manage to trip on it."