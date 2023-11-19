The Only Major Actors Still Alive From 1979's The Amityville Horror

"The Amityville Horror" is one of the definitive haunted house films, a classic tale about paranormal activity terrorizing a suburban family with swarming flies, mysterious voices, and sudden illness. Even the windows resemble ominous eyes peering down on the unsuspecting victims. The movie taps into the religious undertones popularized by other 1970s releases such as "The Exorcist" and "The Omen," suggesting there is a Satanic force at work that must be destroyed.

Eventually, the new owners George and Kathy Lutz discover the horrifying history of their new home: Ronald DeFeo Jr. murdered his entire family with a rifle one year prior, a Satanic worshipper named John Ketchum once lived on the land, and the house itself was built on a Shinnecock burial ground.

Despite receiving mixed reviews for elements like the cheesy portrayal of a possessed George, "The Amityville Horror" ended up having a significant impact on the horror genre. Its success also reignited debates about the authenticity of the Lutz family's claims in real life. Were these chilling events actually true or was the Lutz clan just seeking attention and fame?

Fans of "The Conjuring" franchise would be interested in this story because it covers one of Ed and Lorraine Warren's most famous cases, although they are not included in the 1979 film. While "The Conjuring" series has only made a few references to Amityville, it has not been covered extensively because the tale is already so ingrained in our popular culture consciousness. "The Amityville Horror" has already spawned over 32 spin-offs, sequels (including one where the house is launched into space...), documentaries, and a crappy Ryan Reynolds-led remake. But none have touched the lasting power of the original film, which boasts an exceptional cast, several members of which are still living and thriving in the entertainment industry.