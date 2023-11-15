We're Giving Away The Twilight Saga On 4K Blu-Ray Steelbook – Here's How You Can Win
It's been 15 years to the week since "Twilight" hit theaters and the world has never been the same. But how to best commemorate this momentous occasion? Tragically, a real-life game of vampire baseball is not on the menu. So how about instead watching "The Twilight Saga" at home and experiencing all its swooning supernatural, frequently campy, and often problematic yet always amusing romance in high-definition with a bevy of fresh behind-the-scenes features on the side?
That's right, /Film has joined forces with Lionsgate to give away copies of "The Twilight Saga" 15th Anniversary SteelBook Collection 4K Ultra HD to our readers. Oh sure, you could always just catch the movies on digital, but why risk some greedy studio swooping in like the Volturi and snatching it away when physical copies are forever ... just like Bella and Edward's love?
With your hard copy eternally by your side, you can revisit everything from the early puppy dog stage of Edward's yearning for Bella (sneaking into her room at night and staring at her creepily for hours on end? That rascal!) to Bella's dramatic transformation into a vampire herself. And what rewatch would be complete without taking in the majesty of the final battle in "Breaking Dawn — Part 2," only one of the all-time greatest trolls in Hollywood history? Whether you earnestly love the "Twilight" films or you love to make fun of them (or both), it's a franchise that everyone can find great joy in.
How to win
To enter to win, all you have to do is head over to Twitter (heavy sigh, yes, yes, we mean X), follow /Film and Looper, and retweet the post about the giveaway (see below). And that's it. If you prove to be a lucky winner, Lionsgate will send the discs right to you. Per usual, though, this contest is open to the U.S. and Canada (apologies to all our international readers out there) and carries no age requirements.
Of course, we would be remiss to talk about "The Twilight Saga" without taking a moment to salute the original "Twilight" director Catherine Hardwicke, who was responsible for capturing (in the words of /Film's BJ Colangelo) "stupid lightning in a stupid bottle" with her film adaptation of Stephenie Meyer's source material in the first place. Despite being done dirty by the corporate powers that be behind the property, Hardwicke has never expressed any ill will about not being brought back for the sequels. And, to be fair, her absence also opened the door for David Slade to come in and go heavier on the horror with "Eclipse." Elsewhere, Bill Condon firmly understood the assignment with the "Breaking Dawn" movies, and "New Moon" ... well, "New Moon" is a part of the saga too.
Those who aren't selected as a winner, never fear! "The Twilight Saga" 15th Anniversary SteelBook Collection is now available to buy on Digital and 4K Ultra HD Steelbook, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.