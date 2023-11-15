We're Giving Away The Twilight Saga On 4K Blu-Ray Steelbook – Here's How You Can Win

It's been 15 years to the week since "Twilight" hit theaters and the world has never been the same. But how to best commemorate this momentous occasion? Tragically, a real-life game of vampire baseball is not on the menu. So how about instead watching "The Twilight Saga" at home and experiencing all its swooning supernatural, frequently campy, and often problematic yet always amusing romance in high-definition with a bevy of fresh behind-the-scenes features on the side?

That's right, /Film has joined forces with Lionsgate to give away copies of "The Twilight Saga" 15th Anniversary SteelBook Collection 4K Ultra HD to our readers. Oh sure, you could always just catch the movies on digital, but why risk some greedy studio swooping in like the Volturi and snatching it away when physical copies are forever ... just like Bella and Edward's love?

With your hard copy eternally by your side, you can revisit everything from the early puppy dog stage of Edward's yearning for Bella (sneaking into her room at night and staring at her creepily for hours on end? That rascal!) to Bella's dramatic transformation into a vampire herself. And what rewatch would be complete without taking in the majesty of the final battle in "Breaking Dawn — Part 2," only one of the all-time greatest trolls in Hollywood history? Whether you earnestly love the "Twilight" films or you love to make fun of them (or both), it's a franchise that everyone can find great joy in.