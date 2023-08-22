The Twilight Saga: The Complete Collection Will Sparkle Its Way Onto Blu-Ray To Mark 15th Anniversary

Ah, The Twilight Saga. What a moment in time. From the release of the first installment in 2008 to the conclusion in 2012, it was an era in which online randos believed the epitome of comedy was responding to the announcement of a new piece of vampire media with, "So long as the vampires don't sparkle, I'm in!" All the while, the movie adaptations of Stephenie Meyer's uber-popular supernatural teen romance novels continued to rake in enough money to fill several dump trucks with each passing year, no matter how much their detractors roared their terrible roars and gnashed their terrible teeth and rolled their terrible eyes and showed their terrible claws.

As Twilighters (or Fanpires or Twihards, as they're also known) await the arrival of the already-doomed-to-fail TV revival of the franchise, what better way to pass the time than by revisiting the original "Twilight" movie and its sequels on home media? Timed to coincide with the 15th anniversary of the first entry in the franchise (itself a huge hit directed by Catherine Hardwicke of "Thirteen" and "Lords of Dogtown" fame and written by series scribe Melissa Rosenberg), Lionsgate has announced the release of "The Twilight Saga: The Complete Collection — 15th Anniversary" on National HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital. The collection will be made available to buy for $69.99 and feature all five films in the series, along with some additional bonus features, including directors' commentaries. Read on for all the deets!