The Twilight Saga: The Complete Collection Will Sparkle Its Way Onto Blu-Ray To Mark 15th Anniversary
Ah, The Twilight Saga. What a moment in time. From the release of the first installment in 2008 to the conclusion in 2012, it was an era in which online randos believed the epitome of comedy was responding to the announcement of a new piece of vampire media with, "So long as the vampires don't sparkle, I'm in!" All the while, the movie adaptations of Stephenie Meyer's uber-popular supernatural teen romance novels continued to rake in enough money to fill several dump trucks with each passing year, no matter how much their detractors roared their terrible roars and gnashed their terrible teeth and rolled their terrible eyes and showed their terrible claws.
As Twilighters (or Fanpires or Twihards, as they're also known) await the arrival of the already-doomed-to-fail TV revival of the franchise, what better way to pass the time than by revisiting the original "Twilight" movie and its sequels on home media? Timed to coincide with the 15th anniversary of the first entry in the franchise (itself a huge hit directed by Catherine Hardwicke of "Thirteen" and "Lords of Dogtown" fame and written by series scribe Melissa Rosenberg), Lionsgate has announced the release of "The Twilight Saga: The Complete Collection — 15th Anniversary" on National HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital. The collection will be made available to buy for $69.99 and feature all five films in the series, along with some additional bonus features, including directors' commentaries. Read on for all the deets!
You better hold on tight, spider monkey
Before Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson become royalty among lovers of weirdo indie cinema, and before Taylor Lautner was breaking Taylor Swift out of a high-security vault, the trio starred in the "Twilight" films as unsuspecting 17-year-old teenager Bella Swan (Stewart) and her two supernatural paramours: 108-year-old vampire Edward Cullen (Pattinson) and Bella's shiftless childhood friend by day, shape-shifting werewolf by night, Jacob Black (Lautner). In addition to audio commentaries featuring Hardwicke, Pattinson, Stewart, and Bill Condon (who directed "Breaking Dawn — Part 1" and "Part 2"), The Twilight Saga's 15th anniversary home media release will feature three alternate art cards that can be used for the front cover (see above), along with special features like six-part documentaries about the sequels "New Moon" and "Eclipse," deleted and extended scenes, and tie-in music videos.
Per Lionsgate, the set will allow "Twilight" fans to revisit "Bella and Edward's epic love story, the dangerous feud between vampires and werewolves, and more unforgettable moments" across all five films. I'm just looking forward to a new generation of people getting to experience those "unforgettable moments" for the first time, be it Edward revealing what happens when he steps into the sunlight, a rousing game of vampire baseball, Jacob "imprinting" on Bella and Edward's preternaturally rapidly-growing infant daughter Renesmee (Mackenzie Foy), and especially that Michael Sheen giggle heard around the world right before one of the greatest fake-out climaxes in all of film history. Truly, those kiddos have no idea what's in store for them.
"The Twilight Saga: The Complete Collection — 15th Anniversary" will become available in National HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital starting October 17, 2023.