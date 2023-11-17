Monarch Sidesteps The Kaiju-Sized Issue That Fans Were Worried About

The quickly building swarm soon overwhelms scientist Keiko (Mari Yamamoto), and in a last-minute shocker, she seems to fall to her death. This scene is pretty great, not just because it's a fresh setup for a MonsterVerse kill scene, but also because it subverts our expectations; these geeks don't mistake the eggs for weird cave growths, but know what they are and knowingly go towards danger anyway. These kaiju also clearly aren't lone wolf types, but pack hunters.

In a separate mission Keiko undertakes with Randa (Anders Holm) in episode 2, the pair also stumble upon a "dragon," a horned, winged lizard with a three-pronged tail that bears some resemblance to Rodan. The giant creature bashes its claws through the walls of the abandoned ship it, or something else, seems to have covered with people-digesting goo, then makes itself known in the show's first proper monster money shot — a cool creature reveal moment that ends episode 2. All in all, any fears fans may have had about the show getting into the weeds or saving monsters until later in the season are unfounded, because this show is clearly chock full of massive creepy crawlies and awe-inspiring beasts.

Of course, monsters aren't the only thing a "Godzilla" property needs to be good, and so far the show has suffered from some wooden acting and is establishing one timeline as way cooler and more interesting than the other. With eight episodes still to go, the series has plenty of time to establish itself and work out its kinks. In the meantime, it's left the more phobic among us with a whole lot of nightmare fuel already.

"Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" streams new episodes Fridays on Apple TV+.