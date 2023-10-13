Kurt Russell Meets Kaiju In The New Trailer For Godzilla TV Series Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters

A new trailer for Apple TV+'s highly anticipated series "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" is here, and it looks good as hell. The Legendary series takes in the same universe as recent films like "Godzilla vs. Kong" and debuted a sneak peek at New York Comic Con today at a panel that featured the creative team behind the show. First impression? It looks pretty stellar and very expensive, plus it has Kurt Russell and monster babies.

The show will follow two siblings on a journey to understanding their father's connection to Monarch, an organization that studies Titans on earth and, according to this preview, might be shadier than we previously thought. Anne Sawai stars as Cate, who uncovers redacted notes and clues that seem to lead her to Russell's Lee Shaw. Russell's son Wyatt Russell will play the younger version of the Army officer, who seems to have all the tea on Monarch (although he's largely absent from this trailer). Plenty of other familiar faces do pop up, though, like John Goodman running for his life on a presumably monster-filled island, or "Workaholics" star Anders Holm inquisitively exploring alongside Cate. Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski are also among the announced cast members.