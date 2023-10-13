Kurt Russell Meets Kaiju In The New Trailer For Godzilla TV Series Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters
A new trailer for Apple TV+'s highly anticipated series "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" is here, and it looks good as hell. The Legendary series takes in the same universe as recent films like "Godzilla vs. Kong" and debuted a sneak peek at New York Comic Con today at a panel that featured the creative team behind the show. First impression? It looks pretty stellar and very expensive, plus it has Kurt Russell and monster babies.
The show will follow two siblings on a journey to understanding their father's connection to Monarch, an organization that studies Titans on earth and, according to this preview, might be shadier than we previously thought. Anne Sawai stars as Cate, who uncovers redacted notes and clues that seem to lead her to Russell's Lee Shaw. Russell's son Wyatt Russell will play the younger version of the Army officer, who seems to have all the tea on Monarch (although he's largely absent from this trailer). Plenty of other familiar faces do pop up, though, like John Goodman running for his life on a presumably monster-filled island, or "Workaholics" star Anders Holm inquisitively exploring alongside Cate. Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski are also among the announced cast members.
Godzilla is a friend in the Monarch: Legacy of Monsters trailer
Perhaps the most exciting part of the "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" trailer comes at the end when Russell's Shaw says, "If you wanna save millions of lives, we could use some help." Cut to a group of people standing on some ground that begins to split beneath them as dark shadows ripple through the water off the shore nearby. That's right, folks, we get a big Godzilla shot. The fact that the trailer positions the famous kaiju as an ally to the cause of this mystery-solving group is pretty great, as I think the poor guy's gotten a bad reputation over the years despite the fact that he never asked to become a giant world-killing monster. The Godzilla reveal is as great as expected, with the camera zooming up the rocky spine of the creature before he shakes off some dust and lets out a monstrous roar.
"Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" was co-developed and executive produced by Chris Black and Matt Fraction (yes, comic book writer Matt Fraction), with "Fargo" and "Game of Thrones" filmmaker Matt Shakman having directed the first two episodes and executive produced. The series will be a continuation of Legendary's ongoing MonsterVerse. You can read /Film's full review of the show here and watch it when it premieres on Apple TV+ on November 17, 2023.