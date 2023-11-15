The Marvels Star Iman Vellani Made An Adorable 'Mortal Enemy' On Set [Exclusive]

This article contains spoilers for "The Marvels."

Introduced in the 2019 film "Captain Marvel," Goose is a mysterious, voracious alien creature called a Flerken, a being with uncountable tentacles that can snatch full-grown adults from their feet and swallow them whole into its tiny stomach. Goose swallows many victims in "Captain Marvel," and reappears as the good Captain's aloof pet in Nia DaCosta's new film "The Marvels" to swallow even more. The main joke of Goose is that when it's not grabbing its prey, it looks like an average-sized orange tabby housecat. In "The Marvels," Goose is achieved mostly through CGI, but is also played by the real-life cat actors Nemo and Tango.

Later in the film, Goose lays hundreds of Flerken eggs all over a space station. When they hatch, the station is overrun with hungry, hungry kittens who snarf down much of the crew. Don't worry. It's all done to save their lives. It seems Goose's species can also puke up its still-living victims with a minimum amount of fuss and feline stomach juices.

/Film's own Ethan Anderton recently had the opportunity to speak with Iman Vellani, one of the three lead actors of "The Marvels." Vellani plays Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, a superpowered teen and massive fan of Captain Marvel who named herself after her heroine. Vellani revealed that there were indeed many live kittens on set, a fact that was most assuredly distracting for the actors. Vellani also revealed that her co-star, Brie Larson, is deathly allergic to cats, and didn't get to work with Tango or Nemo very much.

It seems that Tango also didn't like Vellani very much. At the very least, there was a violent, claw-related incident between the two co-stars.