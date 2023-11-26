A Signature Charlie Moment In It's Always Sunny Was Stolen Directly From Sean Penn

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is full of homages to other pieces of media, though some are a little more obscure than others. For every reference to "Die Hard" or "Rambo," there's a deeper cut to something like "Serpico" or "All the President's Men," and that makes watching the series a total blast for movie nerds. There's one reference that may have slipped by even the most hardcore cinephiles, however, and it has to do with Charlie's big moment at the end of his musical, "The Nightman Cometh." After the rest of the gang finishes singing "Dayman," Charlie (Charlie Day) descends from the ceiling riding a giant sun, dressed in a fabulous lemon yellow suit, and it turns out that the moment comes directly from... Sean Penn?!

On the "Always Sunny Podcast," Day was joined by co-stars Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton, along with writer/producer Megan Ganz and special guests Lin-Manuel Miranda and Cormac Bluestone, and they talked about all things "The Nightman Cometh." While discussing Charlie's bizarre final song, Day revealed that he stole the idea from a 1999 Sean Penn comedy, but it totally works.