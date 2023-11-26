How Star Wars: The Force Awakens Resurrected The Millennium Falcon

"You've never heard of the Millennium Falcon?" Han Solo (Harrison Ford) asks Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) in "Star Wars: A New Hope." Although the term "iconic" should be used as sparingly as possible, the Millenium Falcon deserves to be described as such — as Han explains, this is the ship that made the Kessel Run in "less than twelve parsecs" and has helped many outrun Imperial starships in the heat of battle. The role that the Falcon ended up playing during the Galactic Civil War cannot be overstated, and when J.J. Abrams decided to bring the legendary ship back in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," everyone on the film's creative team had to work hard to convincingly recapture the nostalgia surrounding the Falcon and what it represents.

A vehicle that was initially used for small-time smuggling operations suddenly played a major role when Han and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) blasted through Mos Eisley to evade a stormtrooper attack, and this was the beginning of a long history of the ship's impressive evasive maneuvers. The Falcon has emerged as a character in its own right, which Abrams talks about in the Disney+ documentary, "Star Wars The Force Awakens: Behind the Scenes:"

"The Millennium Falcon is as much a returning character in this movie as any of the people, and there's a very weird feeling about going back to something you know so well. It's a little bit like if you were to say, 'I'm gonna open this magic door, and behind that magic door is your bedroom at nine years old.'"

The resurrection of the Millennium Falcon demanded an approach that prioritized extreme attention to detail, as it was necessary to recreate every inch of the ship as remembered by fans of the franchise. Here's how this recreation process came about.