The One Millennium Falcon Upgrade Harrison Ford Wanted For Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Do you remember when you first saw the trailer for "Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens"? Whatever you thought of the film, the moment when Han Solo (Harrison Ford) returns to the Millennium Falcon after all these years was powerful for fans. If the line, "Chewie, we're home" didn't make you tear up as a "Star Wars" fan, your heart is made of stone. Back in 2017, Ford told Star Wars Insider (via ComicBook.com), "I spent a lot of years [in the ship], so it was fun to see again. I didn't remember it as well as I thought I did." However, there was one thing that Ford did remember about the Millennium Falcon through the original trilogy — that it was falling apart.

That ship, of course, has been referred to in the films with a few disparaging remarks including being called a "bucket of bolts" by Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher). While we "Star Wars" fans know how wonderful the Falcon is (I mean, she made the Kessel Run in 12 parsecs), even Han Solo had to beg her to "hold together."

Ford actually requested an upgrade for his beloved Millennium Falcon during a very impromptu meeting with a production designer, according to the documentary "The Secrets of The Force Awakens: A Cinematic Journey," which accompanied the home release of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens (via Star Wars Coffee).