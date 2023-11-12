SNL Has A Cavalcade Of Celebrities Audition To Read Britney Spears' Audiobook

Pop star Britney Spears has been back in the public eye ever since the abuse she's suffered from both her management team and her family came to light, resulting in the termination of her conservatorship in 2021 after 14 years. Her new memoir, "The Woman in Me," (published this past October by Simon & Schuster) has put the spotlight on her once again; the New York Times bestseller list doesn't lie.

While "Saturday Night Live" hasn't had Spears on as a guest host yet, the latest episode (aired on November 11, 2023), did have a sketch highlighting the book. "The Woman in Me: Auditions" features Britney (Chloe Fineman, the go-to impersonator of blonde celebrities at "SNL") revealing some interesting details about how the memoir's audiobook was produced. As the sketch notes, the audiobook of "The Woman in Me" was ultimately read by Michelle Williams. However, Fineman's Britney reveals that plenty of other actors auditioned for the honor of reading her words.