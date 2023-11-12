Two Lost Doctor Who Episodes Have Been Found, But Their Guardians Are Too 'Terrified' To Return Them

"Doctor Who" has long been regarded as one of the pillars of science fiction television. Unfortunately, back in the 1960s and 1970s, the BBC regarded previously broadcast "Doctor Who" episodes as junk that was just taking up space, so the episodes were destroyed to make room for new programming. Some lost "Doctor Who" stories have since been recovered from collectors, overseas broadcasters, and — in the case of two episodes of the serial "The Daleks' Master Plan" — in the basement of a Mormon church. However, despite decades of searching, 97 episodes remain lost.

That number could be whittled down to 95, according to a new report by The Observer, but there's a problem. Film collector John Franklin, who knows the locations of the two missing episodes, says their guardians are afraid that if they come forward their precious mementos could be confiscated, and that they might even face criminal prosecution. The lost episodes were secretly recovered from bins after being discarded by the BBC, and could be considered stolen property. Franklin explained:

"The collectors involved are ex-employees and so are terrified. The rule was that you didn't take anything, even if it had been thrown out. But if you loved film and knew it would be important one day, what did you do? So what we need now is an amnesty."

The BBC has said:

"We welcome members of the public contacting us regarding programmes they believe are lost archive recordings, and are happy to work with them to restore lost or missing programmes to the BBC archives."

However, this falls short of declaring a general amnesty for episodes that could be considered not "lost," but stolen. And those in possession of those early "Doctor Who" episodes have good reason to be afraid.