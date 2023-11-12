Ten Days Before The Twilight Zone Premiered, Mike Wallace Asked Rod Serling A Question That Aged Badly

Nobody can predict the future, but sometimes our predictions are way, way off. Back in 1946, 20th Century Fox studio executive and Oscar-winning film producer Daryl F. Zanuck said television was a fad that would run its course in six months. "People," he argued, "will soon get tired of staring at a plywood box every night."

Zanuck was wrong. Television not only changed the industry, it changed the world. And over time this medium that seemed like a flash in the pan developed its own identity, not just as an industry but as an art form. Brilliant writers like Paddy Chayefsky and Rod Serling helped push the stories told on television into exciting and challenging directions, setting the stage for ambitious standalone and serialized entertainments that wowed audiences and made a genuine impact.

One television series that made its mark and remains influential and iconic today is Rod Serling's "The Twilight Zone," a sci-fi/fantasy anthology series featuring tales of irony and morality that gave popular culture some of its most enduring references, and helped establish sci-fi/fantasy in the mainstream as a serious artistic enterprise. "The Twilight Zone" is arguably one of the most important accomplishments in the history of television.

And yet, just ten days before the premiere of the very first episode (sort of), newsman Mike Wallace interviewed Rod Serling and asked him a question that he never would have asked if he could have predicted the future ...