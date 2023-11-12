Dream Scenario's Outlandish Premise Appealed To Nicolas Cage Because He's Lived It
Nicolas Cage is the most meta of modern actors. There are exceptions (most recently his heartbreaking work in Michael Sarnoski's "Pig"), but, for better or worse, we are almost always aware that we are watching a Cage performance. This isn't a new development. He's been an emoting machine dating back to Francis Ford Coppola's "Peggy Sue Got Married," and won a Best Actor Oscar for his Ray-Milland-on-steroids portrayal of an alcoholic in "Leaving Las Vegas."
As much as we love Cage going full Cage, those "Pig" roles are vital to his appeal as an actor. They remind us that he is a thoughtful, deeply intuitive performer capable of drawing us into the world of introverts and quietly damaged people. Kristoffer Borgli's dark comedy "Dream Scenario" is one such film — to a point. Cage plays Paul Matthews, a mild-mannered biology professor who inexplicably begins appearing in the dreams of people all over the world. It's not a departure for Cage. He was magnificent as a dullard in Charlie Kaufman's "Adaptation." But Paul is beyond dull. He's completely forgettable.
As one of the most recognizable people on the planet, Cage might not be able to relate to this, but he could certainly connect to the notion of appearing in people's dreams.
The Nicolas Cage of our dreams
In an exclusive interview with /Film's Jacob Hall, Borgli discussed why a potential onscreen whirlwind like Cage was perfect casting for Paul. Per Borgli:
"[I]t was almost like a fun challenge to take one of the most charismatic, energetic actors and hide him in this ordinary nobody. He added a layer to the movie because the movie is about how your persona can take on a life of its own and become bigger than you, and I think that's happened to Nic Cage. I think somewhere along the way for him, his persona became bigger than him even."
Cage is certainly one of our most prolific actors. He's left an indelible impression on the collective consciousness, so odds are he's found his way into one of your nocturnal reveries. According to Borgli:
"[H]is initial reaction to the script was, 'I know this. I've gone through this, not once, but multiple times.' I think he probably got to use some of his own experience, maybe exorcise some demons through this movie about personal experience."
Not to spoil the film, but it shouldn't surprise you that, as this phenomenon persists, Cage sheds his soft-spoken demeanor and unleashes maximum Cage. He hasn't really toyed with these wild contrasts since "Adaptation," which makes "Dream Scenario" a must-see. The film hits theaters on November 10, 2023. Strap yourself in, and ride the Cage-coaster.