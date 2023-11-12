Dream Scenario's Outlandish Premise Appealed To Nicolas Cage Because He's Lived It

Nicolas Cage is the most meta of modern actors. There are exceptions (most recently his heartbreaking work in Michael Sarnoski's "Pig"), but, for better or worse, we are almost always aware that we are watching a Cage performance. This isn't a new development. He's been an emoting machine dating back to Francis Ford Coppola's "Peggy Sue Got Married," and won a Best Actor Oscar for his Ray-Milland-on-steroids portrayal of an alcoholic in "Leaving Las Vegas."

As much as we love Cage going full Cage, those "Pig" roles are vital to his appeal as an actor. They remind us that he is a thoughtful, deeply intuitive performer capable of drawing us into the world of introverts and quietly damaged people. Kristoffer Borgli's dark comedy "Dream Scenario" is one such film — to a point. Cage plays Paul Matthews, a mild-mannered biology professor who inexplicably begins appearing in the dreams of people all over the world. It's not a departure for Cage. He was magnificent as a dullard in Charlie Kaufman's "Adaptation." But Paul is beyond dull. He's completely forgettable.

As one of the most recognizable people on the planet, Cage might not be able to relate to this, but he could certainly connect to the notion of appearing in people's dreams.