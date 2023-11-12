Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes – Release Date, Director, Trailer, And More Info

You just can't keep a good (or a bad) ape down! The astonishing longevity of the "Planet of the Apes" franchise cannot be overstated. Save for "Star Wars," it's the most successful sci-fi series to date, spawning nine films over six decades. Part of the appeal of "Apes" is its ability to create a dystopian world that still remains hopeful. Granted, the original pentalogy of films started out with a lot of gloom and doom that bottled the revolutionary spirit of the late sixties and paired it with the unrest and anti-war protests of the seventies. Moving away from Charlton "Get your stinkin' paws off of me" Heston and focusing on Roddy McDowall's lovable ape leader Caesar changed the dire finale of the first "Planet of the Apes" and turned it into a much more inspirational epic.

After Tim Burton's action-packed but ultimately soulless 2001 remake, "Planet of the Apes," directors Rupert Wyatt and Matt Reeves crafted a rousing, wondrous trilogy that culminated in 2017's epic "War for the Planet of the Apes." By focusing on the plight of the apes themselves as they began to evolve, "Rise," "Dawn," and "War" managed to tap into the real reason why we humans are so attracted to this franchise. Deep down, we want the apes to win.

In a daring but commercially viable move, 20th Century Studios is opting to make more stories inside the existing "Apes" continuity by jumping forward in time with "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes." From the looks of it so far, the latest installment appears to have all the elements in place to honor what's come before. Here's everything we know so far about the next adventure into the post-apocalyptic lives of our favorite high-functioning simian friends.