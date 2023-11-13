The Super Mario Bros. Movie Will Stream On Netflix In Time For The Holidays

One of the biggest hits of the year will soon be making its way to Netflix. The streaming service has announced that "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" will be available to subscribers beginning Sunday, December 3. Mark your calendars and plan accordingly. The film is already available on Peacock, but, quite frankly, not nearly as many people subscribe to that service, so this is going to open it up to a much wider audience.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the animated adaptation of Nintendo's beloved video game series is one of the biggest movies of 2023, right alongside the likes of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer." It took in a downright incredible $1.36 billion at the box office earlier this year, doing far better than most anyone expected the movie to do. The film hails from Universal Pictures and Illumination, the animation studios behind franchises like "Despicable Me" and "Sing." It perhaps shouldn't have come as a surprise that a studio with such a good track record working with a franchise this popular around the world would result in success. Then again, predicting success of this magnitude pretty much always seems bullish.

Nintendo had previously tried to bring Mario and Luigi to the big screen 30 years earlier with the live-action "Super Mario Bros." in 1993. As one of Hollywood's first video game adaptations, it was something of a disaster, with the gaming giant being very, very careful about turning its properties into movies or TV shows in the decades that followed. Animation, it turns out, made a whole lot more sense.