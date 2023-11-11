Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey Ending Explained

In the blissful infancy of YouTube back in 2006, one of the medium's earliest viral sensations was a video called "Scary Mary." YouTube creator Christopher Rule edited his own trailer for "Mary Poppins," Disney's 1964 musical classic. Instead of depicting the movie's family-friendly fantasy, though, Rule cut "Scary Mary" as a horror film. The result was surprisingly convincing, and posited an intriguing, funny, and somewhat disturbing thesis: With a change in perspective, beloved fictional characters can instantly switch from kind to creepy.

The team behind "Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey" — a real movie in the Year of Our Lord, 2023 — embraced this spirit to imagine the universally adored Pooh Bear of literature and film as a serial killer. The film's violent conclusion leaves its story open-ended, and its filmmakers are just getting started building a children's-character-turned-slasher cinematic universe straight out of a fever dream.

And thus, I find myself for the third time this year being paid to analyze a movie that invites analysis about as much as a local car commercial does. That is to say, it doesn't. "Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey" is in no way a multifaceted story with layers of thought-provoking social commentary to extrapolate. As we'll discover, even its director approached the movie at its surface level. But we're /Film, this is what we do, and such discussion is partly why we all love movies so much in the first place. With spoilers abounding, this is the "Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey" ending explained. Oh, bother.