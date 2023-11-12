The Songwriter Behind The Frasier Theme Was Forbidden From Mentioning Three Subjects

Hey baby I hear the Blues a'callin'... The theme song to the hit NBC comedy series "Frasier" is a catchy little ditty with some rather unusual lyrics, and that's entirely by design. The series' main character, Frasier Crane, played by Kelsey Grammar, is a neurotic psychiatrist who hosts his own radio show, so why does the theme song to his show go on about "tossed salad and scrambled eggs"? And what the heck does that mean, anyway?

In a retrospective on the theme song for the release of the "Frasier" reboot, Bruce Miller, the composer behind the fun and funky theme song, shared the secrets behind his composition. That means we now know why it's so strange. We also finally know what the whole salad and eggs thing is about, too, because that sounds like the grossest restaurant order ever, and I love a chef's salad with hardboiled eggs. It turns out that Miller was absolutely forbidden from mentioning three subjects in the song, which is what led to lyrics about lettuce and breakfast food.