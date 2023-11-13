How Does Marvel Classify She-Hulk's Meta Season Finale In The Official MCU Timeline?

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" holds a pretty unique place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only was it a change of pace by largely serving as a legal drama with a side of superhero shenanigans, but it also got really meta along the way, with Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters breaking the fourth wall a great deal, not unlike Deadpool. That meta part of the narrative hit its apex in the show's finale, which saw Jennifer breaking out of her show directly into Marvel Studios headquarters to have a word with the writers — as well as Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige (sort of).

Jennifer literally helped to rewrite her own ending, with the finale we had seen earlier in the episode erased for something more optimistic. But how does the MCU timeline classify this very meta moment? We have an answer thanks to "The Marvel Cinematic Universe An Official Timeline." Written by Anthony Breznican, Amy Ratcliffe, and Rebecca Theodore-Vachon, the recently released book features a bit that addresses the "She-Hulk" finale. In fitting fashion, it seems like Jennifer Walters intervened directly.

In the book, there's a full chunk of text that outlines the "original" finale that the show was giving us. From Jen hulking out and landing in Damage Control prison to losing her job, it's all there. But, much like the show, Jennifer wasn't going to let that slide. So the whole chunk of text was crossed out in red ink. This, in essence, erases it from the timeline, since this is an official release from Marvel Studios.